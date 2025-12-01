CPC ships oil from SPM-1 at its marine terminal — company

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is shipping oil at its marine terminal near Novorossiysk from the first single point mooring (SPM-1), the company’s press service told TASS.

"Shipments are being implemented from SPM-1," the company informed.

The SPM-2 of CPC was earlier attacked by unmanned surface vehicles and suffered significant damage. Its further operation is impossible.

Earlier reports said that construction of two new single point moorings will be completed in December of this year.