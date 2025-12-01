Moscow Exchange markets post $1.92 trillion in trading volume for November

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Total trading volume across the Moscow Exchange markets in November 2025 amounted to 149.2 trillion rubles ($1.92 trillion), the exchange’s press service reported.
Equity, depositary receipt, and fund unit trading volume reached 2.3 trillion rubles ($29.60 bln) in November. The average daily trading volume stood at 87.8 bln rubles ($1.13 bln), down 15.17%.
Bond trading volume totaled 4.4 trillion rubles ($56.62 bln), excluding overnight bonds. The average daily trading volume amounted to 167.3 bln rubles ($2.15 bln). Total placement and buyback volume reached 3 trillion rubles ($38.60 bln), including 244 bln rubles ($3.14 bln) in overnight bond placements.
Derivatives market trading volume amounted to 11.5 trillion rubles ($147.98 bln). The average daily trading volume was 440.8 bln rubles ($5.67 bln).
Money market trading volume reached 116.9 trillion rubles ($1.50 trillion), with an average daily operations volume of 4.5 trillion rubles ($57.90 bln). Within the total money market volume, repo transactions with the central counterparty amounted to 54.3 trillion rubles ($698.71 bln), while repo operations with clearing participation certificates totaled 46.2 trillion rubles ($594.49 bln).