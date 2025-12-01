Inflation in Kazakhstan slows to 12.4% in November — statistics

ASTANA, December 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s inflation rate – whose recent acceleration prompted the government to adopt several economic measures – slowed down by 0.2 percentage points in November to 12.4% year-on-year, compared with 12.6% in October, the country’s National Statistics Bureau reported.

According to the Bureau, among Kazakhstan’s regions the highest price growth was recorded in the Ulytau Region – 14% year-on-year. Inflation in the capital, Astana, reached 12.9% in November, while in the country’s largest city, Almaty, it amounted to 11.4%.

The categories that saw the strongest price increases in November were food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by approximately 5.2% year-on-year. Significant additional contributions to inflation came from rising utilities tariffs and healthcare services, while communication services saw the smallest price increase.

In October, Kazakhstan’s National Bank raised its base rate by 1.5 percentage points – from 16.5% to 18% – against the backdrop of accelerating inflation. In November, the regulator decided to keep the rate unchanged at 18%, while warning that it does not foresee conditions for a rate cut before the second half of 2026.

In October, the government also decided to introduce a moratorium on retail price increases for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as on utilities tariffs, despite earlier announcements that these prices would be liberalized starting in early 2025.