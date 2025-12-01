Russia interested in cooperating with Saudi Arabia in fuel and energy segment — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the sphere of fuel and energy sector technologies and hard-to-recover oil resources development, Deputy Prime Minister and co-chairman of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation Alexander Novak said.

"The rollout of high technologies in the energy sphere [is promising], including the use of artificial intelligence and hard-to-recover reserves development. The second one is participation of Russian companies as engineering partners in the sphere of hydropower and exploration," Novak said.

Participation of Russian companies in projects of construction and upgrade of thermal power plants in the kingdom is also promising, he added.