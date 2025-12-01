OPEC+ decision on quotas linked to traditional demand drop — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. The decision of the OPEC+ countries to keep oil production quotas in the first half of 2026 at the level of December 2025 was made because of the traditional demand decline in winter, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It was also agreed and confirmed that the eight countries that assumed additional reduction volumes will not change figures during the first quarter; volumes assumed will remain at the December level. It will mean in practice that the market will not receive additional barrels, that the levels will be kept that were taken by the countries," Novak said.

"We do not talk about prices when making the decision on such matters, because the primary goal of our OPEC+ organization is to balance the market and to keep the demand and supply present. In winter season, as we know, the demand is slightly smaller than in the summer season because less fuel is used," the deputy prime minister added.