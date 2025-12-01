OPEC+ countries under-utilize quotas by about 500,000 bpd — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. The OPEC+ agreement is performed at a high level but production reduction plans are over-fulfilled by approximately 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We also summarized everything pertaining to performance of the [OPEC+] agreement. It is performed at a high level by all the countries. There is even over-fulfillment of plans for production cuts," Novak said.

"The countries under-utilize quotas available at present by somewhat half a million barrels per day," he added.