Trade turnover between Russia, Saudi Arabia gain 85% over last year — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are developing proactively and the trade turnover between the countries surged by 85% over the last year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Saudi Arabia is one of main partners in the Middle East. We have the relations proactively developing over the last decade. Our trade turnover increased by ten times and it gained 85% over the last year alone. There are main areas of cooperation shaping it - these are the energy segment, mutual deliveries and implementation of joint projects, in oil and gas chemical sector in the first instance," Novak said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia has a broad range of cooperation, the deputy prime minister said. "This is development of agricultural supplies from Russia to Saudi Arabia. This is meat in the first instance, grain, halal products and processed products," Novak noted. "Our trade turnover increased by two and a half times in the agricultural sphere alone over the last three years," he stressed.