Value of securities transactions on SPB Exchange falls by 15% in November

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The value of transactions involving securities of Russian companies on the SPB Exchange declined by 14.94% in November 2025 compared with the previous month, totaling 144.87 bln rubles ($1.86 bln), the exchange’s press service reported.

"The value of transactions in the main trading session with securities of Russian companies on the SPB Exchange amounted to 144.87 bln rubles in November 2025. This is 14.94% lower than in October 2025 (170.31 bln rubles) and 31.1 times higher than the result of November 2024 (4.66 bln rubles)," the statement said.

According to the exchange, the number of active investor accounts in the main trading session decreased to 1.62 mln in November, down 6.43% from October (1.73 mln accounts). Market participants executed 51.29 mln trades in November, 20.74% fewer than in October (64.72 mln trades).

The average weekday daily trading volume in November amounted to 6.79 bln rubles ($87.37 mln), down 5.19% from October (7.16 bln rubles; $92.13 mln). Including weekends, the average daily trading volume was 4.83 bln rubles ($62.15 mln) compared with 5.49 bln rubles ($70.64 mln) in October. Weekend trading accounted for 6.3% of monthly volume, totaling 9.12 bln rubles ($117.35 mln).