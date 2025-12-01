Russia offers LNG supplies to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia offers deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Saudi Arabia, while participation of Saudi companies in Russian LNG projects is not being discussed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We did not discuss it specifically [participation in LNG projects - TASS]. We offer natural gas supplies to our counterparts in case of their interest," Novak said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia held the joint investment and business forum this Monday within the framework of the intergovernmental commission of the countries on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.