Over 330 flights per week made between Russia, Persian Gulf countries

DOHA, December 1. /TASS/. Russian and foreign airlines make more than 330 flights weekly between Russia and Persian Gulf countries, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told TASS.

"We have now more than 330 flights per week taking place to [Persian] Gulf countries. It is clear that many destinations are here. Many airports are large hubs and some people fly further on to Europe, the others further on to Africa, including many people using exactly Persian Gulf countries as a connector for the Asian direction," Reshetnikov said.

Authorities are working to expand the air service with Russian hubs in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi and Yekaterinburg, the minister added.