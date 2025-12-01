Russia’s revenues from fish exports to China up by 15% in January-October to $2.5 bln

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian fish and seafood exports to China increased by 15% year-on-year in monetary terms in January-October 2025 reaching $2.5 billion, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian fish and seafood exports to China in January-October 2025 decreased by 4% in weight and increased by 15% in monetary terms, reaching 895,000 tons worth $2.5 billion, according to calculations by the Fish Union's analytical center based on data from the General Administration of Customs of China," the statement says.

In the reporting period, shipments of frozen pollock increased by 5% in physical terms, to 480,000 tons, and by 40% in value, to $620 million. Exports of surimi grew by 20% in physical terms and by 40% in monetary terms, to 27,000 tons worth $60 million. Export of haddock increased by 10% in physical terms and by 95% in monetary terms, to 22,000 tons worth $105 million.

At the same time, exports of frozen pollock fillets decreased by 65% in physical terms and by 50% in value, to 7,000 tons worth $16 million. Cod shipments increased by 30% in value terms and decreased by 15% in monetary terms, to 70,000 tons worth $400 million.

Supplies of live crabs during the same period increased by 15% in physical terms, to 32,000 tons, but remained at the same level as the comparable period last year in monetary terms, totaling $860 million.