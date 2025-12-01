Aeroflot’s adjusted net profit totals $315.3 mln for nine months

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group’s adjusted net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 24.5 bln rubles ($315.3 mln), a 49.5% decline compared with the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Aeroflot Group’s revenue for the nine-month period of 2025 increased by 6.3% year-on-year, reaching 676.5 bln rubles ($8.70 bln).

Revenue from scheduled passenger services rose by 7.2% to 636.966 bln rubles ($8.20 bln), which the airline attributes to higher yields and increased passenger turnover. Cargo revenue decreased by 3.3% to 22.5 bln rubles ($289.5 mln) "against the backdrop of an 11.3% decline in cargo volumes." Other revenue grew by 9.2%, reaching 14.4 bln rubles ($185.3 mln).

The Group’s net profit for the reporting period reached 107.2 bln rubles ($1.38 bln), compared with 59.9 bln rubles ($770.8 mln) a year earlier, representing an increase of 79%. Aeroflot’s operating expenses for the nine months decreased by 3.9% year-on-year, amounting to 532.7 bln rubles ($6.85 bln).