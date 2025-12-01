Russia interested in cooperating with Saudi Arabia across energy industries

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperating with Saudi Arabia in energy-sector technologies, as well as in the development of hard-to-recover oil reserves, partnerships in mineral exploration, and collaboration in hydropower and thermal power, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak – who co-chairs the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation – said at the commission’s meeting.

"[Promising areas include] the introduction of advanced technologies in the energy sector, including the use of artificial intelligence, and the development of hard-to-recover reserves. The second area is the participation of Russian companies as engineering partners in hydropower and geological exploration," he said.

According to Novak, Russian companies also see strong prospects in projects to build and modernize thermal power plants in the kingdom.

Novak added that Russia is also a global leader in nuclear technologies.

"That is why we are preparing for and participating in the tender for the construction of a nuclear power plant, and we are offering Saudi partners joint work in this area," he said.

He stressed that additional sectors with significant cooperation potential include the pharmaceutical industry, the production of medical equipment, and components for rail and monorail transport systems.

Novak said earlier that Russia is prepared to offer Saudi Arabia its products and technologies in the field of oil and gas equipment, metallurgy, and a number of other industries. The country is also interested in partnerships on oil and gas technologies, and Moscow is ready to provide, among other things, the experience of its companies in applying AI solutions in the sector.