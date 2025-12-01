Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting Russian grain, meat products purchases

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing higher supplies of grain and meat products from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Today we have discussed the issue of increasing supplies from Russia of both grain and meat products, increasing the production of halal products and processed products that would be in demand in Saudi Arabia," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He added that over the past ten years, the trade turnover between the two states has grown tenfold.

"And we see that there are great prospects for its increase," he said.

According to Novak, the countries also discussed cooperation in the use of artificial intelligence, digital solutions, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industry, and education.