Russia, Saudi Arabia to consider launch of flights between states by 2-3 Russian airlines

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia will explore the possibility of launching direct flights between Russia and Saudi Arabia by 2-3 Russian airlines, as well as expanding flight routes, in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The necessary documents will be ready by April, he added.

"Today, we also discussed with our colleagues the development of direct air service between our countries. Currently, two Saudi Arabian airlines operate flights between Riyadh and Moscow. We agreed that in the near future, decisions will be developed and made to increase the number of airlines, including 2-3 Russian companies, and to expand flight routes, including not only Moscow, but also other cities that would like to develop actively air travel," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Russian and Saudi Arabian transport ministries will work together to evaluate specific cities for launching flights, he noted. "However, this will be done soon as here, in Saudi Arabia, we have agreed that all documents must be prepared for the transport forum, which will be held in April," the official said.