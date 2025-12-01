Russia, Mongolia agree on interregional cooperation until 2030

IRKUTSK, December 1. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia have signed an interregional cooperation program for 2026-2030. The document exchange ceremony took place on the sidelines of the first Forum of Regions of Mongolia and Russia in Irkutsk, a TASS correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Development Jadambyn Enkhbayar.

"The cooperation program between the regions of Mongolia and Russia includes around 70 areas," Jadambyn Enkhbayar said, adding that "it truly represents a milestone in cooperation between the regions."

Representatives of private companies and the people of the two countries will benefit from this program, he noted.