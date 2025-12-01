Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop their own climate-risk forecasting system

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia may jointly develop a system for forecasting climate-related risks and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-Saudi Arabia Business Forum.

"We are prepared to work together on a system for forecasting climate risks, monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, and employing space-based technologies," he said.

Novak noted that despite the persistence of a complex international environment, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been able to successfully advance the full spectrum of their multifaceted bilateral cooperation. "Close foreign-policy coordination is being maintained, and interparliamentary dialogue is steadily expanding," he emphasized.