Trade turnover between Russia, Mongolia gains almost 5% in 2025, approaches $2 bln

IRKUTSK, December 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia increased by almost 5% in the first nine months of 2025, approaching $2 bln, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at talks with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Development Jadambyn Enkhbayar.

Mongolia is an important trading partner for Russia, Overchuk noted. "Trade turnover is on the rise. It increased by 17.8% in 2024, and by almost 5% in the first nine months of this year. Overall, we are approaching $2 bln in mutual trade," he said.

In 2020, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 bln, the official said. "We have the opportunity to increase current figures. Above all, we see potential in increasing supplies from Mongolia of your traditional goods: wool, cashmere, leather, meat," he said.

Russia, in the spirit of strategic partnership, also ensures Mongolia's energy security among other things, Overchuk stressed. "This category of goods accounts for over 70% of Russian exports," he said.