Chinese tourist traffic to Russia expected to grow by 30% following visa cancellation

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Tourist arrivals from China to Russia will increase by at least 30% as a result of the abolition of visas for travelers from China, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"According to preliminary estimates, at least 30%, primarily in the border regions and in the Far East," she said.

Alexander Bragin, Director of the Association of Travel Aggregators, told TASS that tourist traffic from China to Russia could double when business trips are taken into account.

"Chinese tourists are primarily drawn to major metropolitan areas, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other million-plus cities. Smaller, authentic towns with rich histories – such as Suzdal and Kostroma – are also in high demand. China’s citizens are likewise interested in Russia’s natural destinations, including Karelia, the Murmansk Region, and Lake Baikal," the expert noted.

He also emphasized that the introduction of visa-free travel for Chinese tourists is long-awaited news for Russia’s tourism industry.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Chinese citizens to enter Russia without visas for tourist and business travel through September 14, 2026.