Regulatory barriers in finance to be discussed at Russia-India summit — Sber executive

NEW DELHI, December 1. /TASS/. Regulatory barriers hindering the development of financial cooperation between the two countries, as well as increasing awareness of the opportunities in the Russian and Indian markets, will be among the topics of the upcoming Russia-India summit in New Delhi, Ivan Nosov, CEO of branch of Sber in India, said in an interview with TASS.

"I often talk about how, alongside regulatory barriers that will undoubtedly be discussed at the summit in Delhi, equally significant are the barriers caused by insufficient awareness about what our countries actually are today," he said.

According to him, many in Russia are unaware that India is a top five economy in the world and that it is growing faster than any other country in the G20.

"Similarly, many in India do not know about the Russian market and the potential for cooperation. One of Sber’s missions is to help overcome these awareness barriers and the stereotypical perception of another culture and market," he said.