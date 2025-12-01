Sberbank interested in large-scale infrastructure projects in India — branch CEO

NEW DELHI, December 1. /TASS/. Sberbank is interested in partnership and participation in large-scale infrastructure projects in India, Ivan Nosov, CEO of Sberbank in India, said in an interview with TASS.

"We recognize the potential benefits of participating in large-scale infrastructural projects and expanding partnerships across various sectors—we already possess all necessary tools within Sber to achieve these goals," he said.

The executive noted that Sberbank’s focus extends beyond just finance

"We're actively involved in providing consultancy support for businesses entering new markets, helping them find suitable partners in India upon request, exploring opportunities for technological advancements and artificial intelligence applications, and supporting cultural exchange programs," he said.

According to him, Sber has been operating in India for 15 years now, with offices in Delhi and Mumbai as well as its own IT hub in Bangalore.

"Our goal is to create an efficient infrastructure facilitating business cooperation between Russia and India, offering top-tier banking services tailored for businesses of all sizes," Nosov said.

He pointed to growing interest in developing cooperation - from both Russian and Indian clients.

Speaking about the upcoming Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi on December 4-5, he said that it is "a significant event where governmental bodies and businesses alike will be discussing strategic directions for enhancing cross-border cooperation."