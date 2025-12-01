Settlements between Russia, India in national currencies strengthen trade between states

NEW DELHI, December 1. /TASS/. Most transactions between India and Russia are conducted in national currencies, which has made trade between the two countries more stable, Ivan Nosov, the CEO of the Sber branch in India, told TASS.

"A substantial portion of transactions between Russia and India are currently conducted using national currencies. This shift reflects greater stability in trading relationships between our countries," Nosov said.

It is precisely the agribusiness, energy resources, IT, machinery, chemical industry, and pharmaceuticals that are showing the most dynamic growth in the Russia-India market, he said.

Sber acts as a facilitator of this partnership, offering fast and convenient solutions, Nosov stressed. "The Sber branch in India actively develops lending to Russian exporters and their Indian subsidiaries in rupees to support the growth of sales of Russian manufacturers’ products in the Indian market. We also understand how important speed is for our clients, and in 2025, Sber accelerated the speed of payments from Russia to India to just a few minutes," he explained.

Nosov also mentioned the operation of the Indian CheQ app allowing to top up e-wallet via SberBank Online in India. "Most customers who have used the e-wallet with the top up option via SberBank Online admit that returning to familiar cashless payments is something they really missed during their trips to India. During the test period, even before the tourist season, about a thousand customers used this solution, and I am certain that their number will significantly increase during the high season," he said.