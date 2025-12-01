OPEC+ to compensate between 221,000 and 832,000 bpd of oil overproduction by June

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Under the new schedule, OPEC+ countries will compensate between 221,000 and 832,000 barrels per day (bpd) of excess oil production monthly from November 2025 to June 2026, with Kazakhstan accounting for the majority (83,000 to 669,000 bpd), according to updated compensation plans received by the OPEC Secretariat from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman.

According to the schedule, the volume of compensation will total 221,000 bpd in November, 272,000 bpd in December, after which it will grow every month to 832,000 barrels per day in June 2026.

Thus, by July 2026, OPEC+ countries voluntarily reducing production are expected to compensate for 4.59 mln barrels per day of excess production.

According to TASS calculations, the ceiling of OPEC+ members’ oil production in December, considering the new compensation schedule, will increase by 87,000 bpd by November.