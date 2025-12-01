Russia has proposed cooperation with Saudi Arabia in AI, cybersecurity

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia has proposed cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We propose jointly implementing projects in the area of artificial intelligence application in healthcare, education, geoanalytics (Sber - TASS), introduction and localization of solutions in the field of cybersecurity (Cyberus Foundation, Rostelecom)," he said.

Partnership in the area of digital technologies is also relevant considering their application in construction and urban development, Novak added. "We have a good example of it: the interaction between Moscow and Riyadh," he said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia already have experience of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of digital technologies for smart cities, physical and cybersecurity, and electronic services, the official noted.