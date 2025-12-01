Russia may expand geography of flights to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss expanding the geography of flights to Saudi Arabia to increase tourist flow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Saudi Business Forum.

"Tourism is also an important area of our cooperation. This year, as you know, direct flights between our countries have resumed. At the same time, we are ready to discuss expanding the geography of flights," he said.

Novak recalled that the signing of an intergovernmental agreement lifting visa requirements for holders of all types of passports will be a positive development for tourism. "The result of our joint actions is an increase in tourist flow. Last year alone, the number of tourist trips by citizens of our countries rose almost threefold," he added.

According to him, tourism and hospitality sector are an important and complex topic which involves issues of service quality, investments, human resources, transport and security. "We suggest working together with Saudi partners in these areas," he added.