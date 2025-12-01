Tourist flow between Russia, Saudi Arabia could double or triple after visa abolition

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The tourist flow between Russia and Saudi Arabia could increase 2-3 times after the introduction of a visa-free regime, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"Inbound tourist flow may increase 2-3 times by next summer," the report said.

According to ATOR Vice President for Inbound Tourism, CEO of Intourist tour operator Alexander Musikhin, Russia has been a well-known and popular tourist destination in Saudi Arabia for several years now. "Inbound tourism is only increasing, having surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels many times. In the first nine months of 2025, Saudi Arabia was among the top five countries sending tourists to Russia," the expert said.

Earlier on Monday Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the reciprocal waiver of visa requirements.