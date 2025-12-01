Russia offers Saudi Arabia its oil and gas technologies, equipment

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to offer Saudi Arabia its products and technologies in the field of oil and gas equipment, metallurgy, and a number of other industries. The country is also interested in partnerships on oil and gas technologies, and Moscow is ready to provide, among other things, the experience of its companies in applying AI solutions in the sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"In the industrial sphere, Russian companies are ready to offer their products, technologies, and solutions in the areas of oil and gas equipment, metallurgy, the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, as well as solutions for urban transport — including environmentally friendly electric vessels," he said.

"We propose a partnership in an area of particular importance for Saudi Arabia — the integration of advanced technologies in the energy sector and in mineral extraction, including the application of artificial intelligence solutions, as well as expertise and technologies for developing hard-to-recover reserves," Novak added.