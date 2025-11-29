Kazakhstan sends oil via other routes urgently after attack on CPC — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, November 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has urgently sent oil exports via alternative routes after an attack on the Caspian pipeline, the Energy Ministry said.

"To minimize negative consequences and maintain production rates at large fields, the ministry has urgently activated a plan to redirect oil exports to alternative routes. The situation is under special control of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

A night attack of unmanned boats rendered further operation of one of the CPC outrigger mooring devices at the marine terminal near Novorossiysk impossible.

CPC carries oil from three large Kazakh fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, Karachaganak. In 2024, it transshipped about 63 million tons of oil.

Foreign shippers, including Tengizchevroil (a subsidiary of American Chevron), ExxonMobil, Kazmunaygas, Eni and Shell, account for about 74% of the volume.