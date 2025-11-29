Air France cancels 35 flights due to problems with Airbus aircraft — agency

PARIS, November 29. /TASS/. France’s national airline Air France canceled 35 flights on November 28 due to problems with its A320 aircraft manufactured by the European concern Airbus, BFMTV reported, citing a statement from the airline.

"Customers affected by the cancellations will be notified directly by email," the TV channel quoted Air France’s statement.

The exact number of flights cancelled on November 29 will be announced later, according to the company.

Earlier, Airbus stated that it had identified a problem with solar radiation affecting data critical to flight management. The manufacturer is implementing an emergency software update for its A320 series aircraft.

