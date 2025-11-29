Ninety-five flights cancelled in Japan due to problems with Airbus aircraft

TOKYO, November 29. /TASS/. One of Japan's leading airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), has canceled 95 domestic flights due to problems with its Airbus A320 aircraft, the air carrier said.

In total, around 13,200 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations. The airline apologized to its passengers for the inconvenience and promised to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

According to Kyodo News Agency, ANA has 34 A320s in its fleet, and each takes roughly four hours to inspect. Japan’s public television reported that some flights may also be canceled on Sunday, November 30.

Another major Japanese carrier, Japan Airlines (JAL), does not operate these aircraft.

On Friday, Airbus announced that it had identified a problem with solar radiation affecting data critical to flight management. The manufacturer is implementing an emergency software update for its A320 series aircraft.