Airbus carrying out emergency software update due to problems with control system

PARIS, November 29. /TASS/. European aviation giant Airbus has identified a problem with solar radiation affecting data critical to flight management. The manufacturer is implementing an emergency software update for its A320 series aircraft, the company said in a statement on its website.

"Analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls. Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted," the statement reads.

Work is currently underway to ensure the safety of the A320 flights. Airbus apologized for the inconvenience caused.

