Rosneft refines 57.7 mln tons of oil in 9M

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Rosneft refined 57.7 mln tons of oil in the first nine months of 2025, down from 62.6 mln tons in the previous year, the company reported.

The 7.8% decline in the refining volume is attributable to the need for maintenance and repair works as well as to the optimization of refinery utilization amid the current pricing environment, logistics constraints and demand, Rosneft explained.

The company supplied 30.7 mln tons of petroleum products to the domestic market in the reporting period, including 9.5 mln tons of gasoline, and 12.3 mln tons of diesel fuel. Rosneft also sold 7.1 mln tons of gasoline and diesel fuel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange in the period, which is 1.8 times higher than the required volume.

"Rosneft continuously works to maintain a high level of reliability of its oil refining assets. In particular, the company supplies the refineries with its own catalysts, which are necessary for the production of high-quality motor fuel. In 9M 2025, Rosneft produced 1,900 tons of catalysts for hydrotreatment of diesel fuel and gasoline fractions, as well as protective layer catalysts. Rosneft subsidiaries also produced 102 tons of gasoline reforming catalysts and 218 tons of catalysts for production of hydrogen, petrochemicals and adsorbents," the report said.