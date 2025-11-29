{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Rosneft refines 57.7 mln tons of oil in 9M

The 7.8% decline in the refining volume is attributable to the need for maintenance and repair works as well as to the optimization of refinery utilization amid the current pricing environment, logistics constraints and demand, Rosneft explained

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Rosneft refined 57.7 mln tons of oil in the first nine months of 2025, down from 62.6 mln tons in the previous year, the company reported.

The 7.8% decline in the refining volume is attributable to the need for maintenance and repair works as well as to the optimization of refinery utilization amid the current pricing environment, logistics constraints and demand, Rosneft explained.

The company supplied 30.7 mln tons of petroleum products to the domestic market in the reporting period, including 9.5 mln tons of gasoline, and 12.3 mln tons of diesel fuel. Rosneft also sold 7.1 mln tons of gasoline and diesel fuel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange in the period, which is 1.8 times higher than the required volume.

"Rosneft continuously works to maintain a high level of reliability of its oil refining assets. In particular, the company supplies the refineries with its own catalysts, which are necessary for the production of high-quality motor fuel. In 9M 2025, Rosneft produced 1,900 tons of catalysts for hydrotreatment of diesel fuel and gasoline fractions, as well as protective layer catalysts. Rosneft subsidiaries also produced 102 tons of gasoline reforming catalysts and 218 tons of catalysts for production of hydrogen, petrochemicals and adsorbents," the report said.

Airbus carrying out emergency software update due to problems with control system
"Analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls," the company said in a statement
Read more
Ukrainian forces make unsuccessful attempt to break out of Dimitrov — DPR official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, several groups made the attempt, but most of them were eliminated
Read more
China’s top diplomat to visit Russia early next week
At the upcoming 20th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest
Read more
CSTO's role, weapons-sharing program: Putin’s statements in Bishkek
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian leader
Read more
UTS-800 aircraft, Forpost-RE UAV to be shown first time at exhibition in Egypt
Sharing components and ergonomic features with Russian combat aircraft, the UTS-800 can facilitate and expedite the retraining of Egyptian pilots to operate aircraft such as the MiG-29, which is currently in service with the Egyptian Air Force
Read more
We must always seek peace, but prepare for war — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments made by Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, who warned that NATO and the European Union, perhaps surprisingly, have begun gearing up for a major confrontation with Russia
Read more
US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that discussions will be held in Moscow next week
Read more
No one in Ukraine to sign agreements with, former PM says
"The best answer was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said that negotiations are possible, but there is no one to sign agreements with at the moment," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Russian oil supplies to Hungary flat in annual terms this year — Novak
More than four million tons of oil were supplied to Hungary in 2024
Read more
Rubio to skip NATO foreign policy chiefs’ meeting next week — Reuters
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will represent Washington instead, according to the report
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region sabotaging command orders — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Read more
Russians’ trust in President Putin exceeds 79% — poll
The Russian government’s performance is approved by 47.6% of respondents
Read more
Russia supplied 5.4 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary over ten months — Novak
Russia supplied 8.6 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary in 2024
Read more
After uniting hard around Ukraine, Europe could splinter once peace deal reached — paper
In its opinion, German businesses will possibly put forward an initiative to resume Russian gas imports, which Poland and Estonia may denounce as "treason against Europe"
Read more
Putin-Orban meeting helped to develop bilateral cooperation — top Hungarian diplomat
Szijjarto said his country was developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, which is of particular importance in terms of energy security
Read more
US begins to recruit mercenaries for Ukrainian army in the Philippines — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova clarified that "citizens of that country who sign a contract are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German embassy in Manila"
Read more
Scott Ritter: Humanity staring down Armageddon without arms control
Read more
Russian embassy in UK slams British media for misquoting Putin
"Distorting statements by Russia’s top officials like this only adds fuel to the fire and plays into the hands of those in the West who actually do want the fight to go on until the last Ukrainian," the embassy stressed
Read more
Merz says Orban’s talks in Moscow not sanctioned by EU
"Viktor Orban has his own vision of how to stop this war," the German Chancellor said, adding that this vision "has not yet materialized"
Read more
Corruption scandal weakens Zelensky, results in Yermak's resignation — former PM
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky did the right thing by signing Andrey Yermak's resignation statement, as "he could not remain in office"
Read more
US cannot afford to create new types of weapons similar to Russian ones — Scott Ritter
According to the expert, a misunderstanding between Russia and the US on the issue of arms control could lead to a dangerous escalation
Read more
Opportunity for Russian sanctioned assets to be bought by Hungary discussed — Novak
Much depends on commercial talks, the official noted
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green this Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.1%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index increased by 2.13%
Read more
Budanov, Shmygal viewed as candidates to become Zelensky’s chief of staff — lawmaker
If the premier is appointed as the new chief of staff and, therefore, resigns from her governmental post, this may lead to a major reshuffle in her cabinet, Yaroslav Zheleznyak said
Read more
Kiev loses about 1,400 soldiers as killed or wounded every day in 2025
According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletins, Kiev’s losses exceeded 468,000 soldiers in the 330 days of 2025
Read more
Rosneft refines 57.7 mln tons of oil in 9M
The 7.8% decline in the refining volume is attributable to the need for maintenance and repair works as well as to the optimization of refinery utilization amid the current pricing environment, logistics constraints and demand, Rosneft explained
Read more
Orban assesses results of talks with Putin in Moscow as successful
"Hungary's energy supply remains reliable," the minister added
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.23 rubles for November 29 - December 1
The official yuan rate was set at 11.02 rubles
Read more
US peace plan, special military operation, contacts in UAE: what Putin said
According to the Russian leader, the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements
Read more
Science, art, sport should be apolitical — Putin
During a meeting with young scientists in the Kremlin, the Russian leader noted that the objective of a project like the Congress of Young Scientists is to create a platform for free communication and exchange of opinions and ideas
Read more
Peace plan for Ukraine kept tightly from European officials — Politico
According to the source, the latest version was being closely kept to avoid a repeat of last week’s leaking of a 28-point document and the frenzy that followed
Read more
At this point, Russia negotiates on Ukraine only with US — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, European parliament resolutions stating that Europe must be invited to the negotiating table are irrelevant at this point
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Rosneft posts $3.5 bln net income under IFRS for 9M
The indicator is still negatively affected by the high level of the key rate, the company said, adding that non-monetary and one-time factors also negatively affected the indicator in the reporting period
Read more
Russia interested in developing allied relations with Armenia — senior MP
Deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Yury Vorobyov stressed the need for dialogue between young parliamentarians from the two countries and invited to look at engaging them in the work of the Expert Council
Read more
Agreement on mutual dispatch of troops with India goes to Russian parliament
The document was signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025
Read more
Putin hopes for swift conclusion to special operation in Ukraine
"The sooner - the better, if we achieve the special military operation’s objectives," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Eurasian countries may explore possibility of forming new institutions — CSTO report
Such institutions could serve to harmonize the integration space across Central Eurasia, embodying the principle of "co-development"
Read more
Russia adds Human Rights Watch to list of undesirable organizations — Justice Ministry
GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game developer, has also been added to the list
Read more
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Read more
French actor Samy Naceri begins recovery after fight in Moscow
On August 5, Naceri was injured in a fight sparked by a conflict with a bar visitor in central Moscow
Read more
Yermak resigns one day before talks with Witkoff, Kushner in US — news outlet
The news outlet called Yermak's resignation a "political earthquake"
Read more
Mine detonation may cause fire onboard of tanker in Black Sea — news portal
The fire is in the engine room hit by the mine, according to a preliminary version
Read more
Putin sends condolences to Thailand over deadly floods
The floods affected around two million people
Read more
Tensions between Kallas and Belgium flaring over frozen Russian assets — Euroactiv
One of the participants in the meeting said Kaja Kallas was "very condescending" in her remarks about Belgium’s position
Read more
Historic synagogue set on fire in western Ukraine
According to Israeli Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky, there were no casualties
Read more
Belarus demands Lithuania provide information on incident at Ignalina NPP
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry firmly insisted that Lithuania immediately release full details about the Ignalina incident and urged the country to adhere strictly to all its international obligations
Read more
Europe needs to realize continued conflict not in Ukraine’s interests — newspaper
According to the journalist, Vladimir Zelensky "is too weak to convince his people of the need to make painful concessions"
Read more
In fighting for its sovereignty, Ukraine completely loses it — top Georgian lawmaker
"Today, Ukraine cannot decide on matters such as starting and ending wars, they cannot decide who to detain and who to release," Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said
Read more
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Russia’s Tatarstan
Rescue services are working at the scene
Read more
Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of starting conflict in Ukraine
US pesident Donald Trump said he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict in three days, and almost a year later, the US has proposed its 28-point peace plan "to the very country they themselves have embroiled in the conflict", Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia’s federal budget for 2026-2028
The inflation rate in 2025 is projected to be 4% in 2026 - 2028
Read more
No Russian-UK contacts on Ukrainian settlement — ambassador
The United Kingdom "is not aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution for settlement," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Peskov explains gap between Orban's arrival in Kremlin and start of negotiations
The minister spent some time preparing for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why the meeting did not begin immediately after his arrival, the spokesman said
Read more
Kremlin press service keeps tabs on Moscow first, globe second — spokesman
'We have a round-the-clock monitoring system in our press service, which has been operating ever since before Trump, and it will continue working after Trump," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US realistic about Ukraine, unlike EU — Kneissl
"While the US is led by realists, the EU is pushing for a war against Russia," former Austrian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Vietnam rules out possibility Russian Navy may return to Cam Ranh harbor
One of the key Vietnamese bases in Cam Rahn (central Vietnam) was used by the US military during the Vietnam war (1964-1975) and later by the Soviet and Russian military
Read more
Orban, Putin agree to expedite Paks-2 project implementation — Szijjarto
"All the technical preparations go in line with the agreed schedule, so first concrete will be poured in soil on February 5," the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
European Parliament calls for Russian assets expropriation before signing deal on Ukraine
The resolution also contains demands to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, renounce recognition of territorial gains and deploy international peacekeeping forces on both sides of the line of contact
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Read more
Yermak’s phone holds treasure trove of damning evidence, says Ukrainian MP
According to Andrey Goncharenko, each chat in Yermak’s phone "is a separate criminal investigation"
Read more
Yermak’s resignation is not end of corruption scandal in Ukraine — senior Russian MP
It is up to investigators to probe into his possible involvement in corruption schemes and make relevant conclusions, noted Slutsky
Read more
Zelensky wants to quickly move past corruption scandal — The Guardian
According to the newspaper, the crisis occured while Ukraine faces growing pressure from allies and enemies alike
Read more
Putin, Hungarian PM hold meeting in Kremlin
The Russian president noted that relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history
Read more
Russian army approaches Gulyaipole, will advance further — Putin
According to the President, the Russian troops are 1.5-2 kilometers away from the town
Read more
Zelensky can't save himself by betraying his associates — Russian diplomat
"Yermak’s sudden resignation only proves that NABU has more than enough evidence on the Zelensky office chief’s corrupt actions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
US uses NABU to signal Kiev it must shift position on peace plan — news outlet
The media notes that the searches at Andrey Yermak's office began on the eve of US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll's visit to Kiev
Read more
Russian-made Pantsir air defense system demonstrates limitless capabilities — Rostec
The Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system shoots down "all the flying targets," CEO Sergey Chemezov noted
Read more
Tourist flow between Russia, Saudi Arabia could triple after visa abolition — association
"According to Artur Muradyan, vice president of ATOR for international tourism, general director of the tour operator Space Travel, if visa-free travel is introduced between Russia and Saudi Arabia, inbound tourist flow could increase two to threefold by next summer," ATOR reported
Read more
All 25 crewmembers of tanker on fire in Black Sea rescued
"Rescue boats, tugs and an emergency and rescue vessel were dispatched immediately to the incident site," the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure noted
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto over floods
At least 174 people have died as a result of flooding in Indonesia
Read more
US did not warn Russia about strikes on Iran, foreign intelligence chief says
Sergey Naryshkin also declined to comment on whether the SVR was aware of US preparations for the strikes
Read more
Putin points to clash of views on Ukrainian conflict in West
Steve Witkoff should not be criticized for being "too polite" in treating his Russian counterpart, the Russian leader said
Read more
Second Russian-made MC-21 aircraft starts flight certification tests — Rostec
The state corporation noted that this aircraft completed a nonstop flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky on November 13
Read more
Lavrov talks with his Hungarian counterpart ahead of Putin-Orban meeting
The delegations have already gathered in the Kremlin
Read more
Gazprom posts IFRS net profit up 13% in 9M 2025
Revenues of the holding dropped by 4.5% to $91.9 bln
Read more
FACTBOX: Searches at Zelensky's office chief Andrey Yermak
The media published a photo from the scene, showing about 10 NABU and SAPO employees passing through a checkpoint in the government quarter of Kiev
Read more
Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas
The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted
Read more
Calls for firing Witkoff after 'leaks' aim to derail peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that US President Donald Trump had spoken indirectly in defense of Steve Witkoff recently
Read more
Yermak submits his resignation letter — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said that his office would undergo reorganization
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities
Read more
Zelensky could not but know about Yermak's abuses — former prime minister
"All these people are his closest associates; how could he not know?" Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Cat with multiple bullet wounds rescued in Moscow
According to the pet's owners, the injury occurred while walking in the private sector
Read more
Russian army separated from northern part of Seversk in DPR by about 2.5 km — expert
The liberation of Seversk located on a hill will allow Russian fighters to take control of neighboring Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Krasny Liman, Vitaly Kiselev added
Read more
US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian — media
In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees, the media outlet says
Read more
Ruble stronger against yuan on Moscow Exchange in November
The yuan lost 33.95 kopecks against the ruble over the month from 10.92 rubles to 11.26 rubles
Read more
Putin, Orban are pragmatic politicians defending their countries’ interests — spokesman
Such an approach, according to Peskov, makes it possible for them to discuss a wide range of issues
Read more
EU preparing for military confrontation with Russia — senior diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia’s relations with European countries are currently in a state of deep crisis
Read more
Trump cancels all of Biden's executive orders signed with autopen
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," US leader stressed
Read more
Lavrov describes Putin-Orban talks as very positive
Unlike the European Union, Russia respects Hungary’s position on Ukraine, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Czar Nicholas II's Faberge egg set to smash auction record with $26 mln price tag
Created for the Russian imperial family for Easter 1913, the piece was designed by Alma Pihl, a young jeweler and the daughter of one of Carl Faberge’s leading craftsmen
Read more
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Read more
Raids reported at the head of Zelensky’s office — Ukrainian MP
The media released images from the government district and said its journalists had recorded around 10 employees of NABU and SAPO at the location
Read more
UK faces gloomy economic future, Russian Ambassador states
The UK Treasury announced a downward revision to its economic growth forecast for the next five years
Read more
Russian Solntsepek flamethrowers hit Ukrainian strongholds near Gulayipole
A large number of Ukrainian troops, as well as engineering structures were eliminated weakening the enemy defenses, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Gazprom Group revised 2025 investment outlook to $36.7 bln
The first estimate of Gazprom’s investments for 2026 is rather conservative and totals $14.2 bln
Read more
Europe continues record high gas withdrawal from underground storages — Gazprom
As of November 26, the volume of active gas in European storage facilities was 78.1 billion cubic meters
Read more
African Union suspends Guinea-Bissau’s membership in its bodies — AFP
No official statement on the subject has yet been published
Read more
Defense, security officials to represent Kiev at talks following Yermak's resignation
"Meetings with the US side will take place in the near future," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
British journalist blames Britain, EU for protracting conflict in Ukraine
Frank Wright noted that for Western journalists, "to speak to the reality of this war is to risk the ruin of their reputation"
Read more