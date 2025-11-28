Putin signs law on Russia’s federal budget for 2026-2028

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the Russian federal budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027-2028.

According to the law, the GDP is expected to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and will add almost 7% over the three years and total about 276 trillion rubles ($3.6 trillion) in the nominal value.

Budget revenues in 2026 will stand at 40.3 trillion rubles ($520 bln), in 2027 - 42.9 trillion rubles ($553.6 bln), and in 2028 - 45.9 trillion rubles ($592.3 bln). Expenditures in 2026 will be 44.1 trillion rubles ($569 bln), in 2027 - 46.1 trillion rubles ($594.8 bln), and in 2028 - 45.915 trillion rubles ($637.2 bln).

The federal budget deficit will be 3.786 trillion rubles ($48.9 bln) in 2026, 3.185 trillion rubles ($41.1 bln) in 2027, and 3.513 trillion rubles ($45.3 bln) in 2028.

The inflation rate in 2025 is projected to be 4% in 2026 - 2028.