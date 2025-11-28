Russia supplied 5.4 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary over ten months — Novak

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia supplied Hungary with approximately 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first 10 months of 2025, compared to 8.6 billion cubic meters last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, published on his Telegram channel.

"Last year, there were large deliveries of 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas. This year, over the first 10 months, it's already 5.4 billion, which means stable supplies. And here, of course, Hungary enjoys a competitive advantage because it's not buying LNG, but long-term pipeline supplies of natural gas from Russia," he said.

Novak added that Hungary also continues to supply oil to Hungary's oil refinery.

"The European Union made exceptions for Hungary at one time, and we continue to work with them on oil supplies," Novak added.

Novak noted that Hungary is one of Russia's main partners in Europe and takes a principled position on its energy security and the possibility of receiving energy resources from Russia.

"We will continue to work with it, and we see the desire of our Hungarian partners (to cooperate) on a mutually beneficial basis," he stressed.