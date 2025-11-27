Second Russian-made MC-21 aircraft starts flight certification tests — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The second import-substituted model of the Russian MC-21 aircraft has begun flight certification tests, the Rostec corporation announced.

"The second import-substituted model of the Russian medium-haul MC-21 aircraft, developed by PJSC Yakovlev (part of the UAC of the Rostec State Corporation), has begun flights under the certification test program. The maiden flight took place from the Gromov Flight Research Institute airfield in Zhukovsky, testing the stability and controllability of the aircraft," the statement read.

The state corporation noted that this aircraft completed a nonstop flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky on November 13. The start of flight tests under the certification program was preceded by successful factory development flights.

"Adding second aircraft to certification flights will allow us to intensify the testing program currently underway in Zhukovsky for another MC-21 prototype, partially equipped with new Russian systems and components. Our primary goal is to complete all tests under the import substitution program and obtain the corresponding approval for the major modification for subsequent aircraft deliveries to airlines," noted Anatoly Gaidansky, First Deputy Managing Director and Director of the Engineering Center at PJSC Yakovlev, as quoted in the statement.

The aircraft's components and systems have been replaced with domestically produced ones, including cockpit controls, control system actuators, avionics suite, integrated air conditioning system, wheel braking system, cruise and auxiliary power units, fuel system, wheels, tires, and other components.

Certification of the import-substituted MC-21 aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, after which serial production will begin, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said earlier.

About the aircraft

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft, intended to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It can also serve as an alternative to foreign-made aircraft.

The MC-21 is designed to transport passengers, baggage and cargo on domestic and international airlines. The aircraft is designed for flights over distances of up to 5,100 km. It is possible that a long-range type of this aircraft will be designed.

As Rostec’s press service told TASS, at present more than 20 Russian MC-21 airliners at different stages of completion are at the Rostec United Aircraft Corporation plant in Irkutsk.