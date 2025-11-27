Putin and Tokayev agreed to combat illegal imports from Kazakhstan to Russia

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had agreed with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to jointly combat illegal imports from Kazakhstan to Russia.

"We discussed this issue with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich. <…> We have agreed that we will do everything to ensure that the large number of trucks that have accumulated on our border, in Kazakhstan, begin moving into the Russian Federation. Our customs authorities have agreed that the value of these goods being shipped will be declared, and the final recipient will be indicated. We will gradually allow these trucks to pass through," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Recently, a traffic jam of trucks formed on the Russian-Kazakh border. All of them were transporting various goods without any documentation. The jam was caused by an inspection initiated by Putin.