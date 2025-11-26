Russia’s IT sector pays over $21.6 bln in taxes annually

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian IT industry pays more than 1.7 trillion rubles ($21.6 bln) annually in taxes and social contributions, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Russian Government Dmitry Grigorenko said during a government hour in the Federation Council.

"As of today, the IT sector pays us more than 1.7 trillion rubles a year in taxes and social contributions. For every ruble invested in the IT sector, we receive two rubles’ worth of impact. We monitor this very closely," Grigorenko said.

According to his presentation, the sector’s contribution to Russia’s GDP amounted to 5.2% in 2023 and 6% in 2024. By the end of 2024, revenue growth rates in the IT sector exceeded 20%, and the current year is expected to post roughly the same results, Grigorenko projected.

At the end of 2024, according to the report, 1.6 mln people were employed in the IT sphere.