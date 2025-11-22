{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS has many options to ensure secure payments — MFA

The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans"

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. BRICS countries have a wide range of tools for ensuring secure payments and protecting assets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"There are many options," the deputy foreign minister said, highlighting the introduction of a unified payment platform among member countries as one of them.

"In 2024, in Kazan, we recorded important provisions in the final declaration. This is a set of topics, a range of issues requiring further work," Ryabkov added. "In Rio de Janeiro, leaders outlined further steps in this direction. We are promoting a new investment platform. This is what is needed, I think, in all BRICS countries and partner nations, which desire to find mechanisms that will allow attracting capital investments without fear that they will be hunted down. And such a solution exists," he noted.

The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans." "I hope that the coming term will show there is enough political will in all BRICS capitals to enable this," he added.

Burkina Faso's parliament ratifies agreement with Russia on peaceful use of atom — media
Rosatom's cooperation with Burkina Faso began in October 2023 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of nuclear energy at the 6th Russian Energy Week Forum
Mindich case could lead to Kiev regime’s collapse, civil war — magazine
Journalist Owen Matthews believes that Vladimir Zelensky's position is threatened by Ukrainian nationalists from the Right Sector and Azov who have begun actively calling for the punishment of corrupt officials since the Mindich case was made public
Putin's 'criminal gang' label for Kiev regime fits perfectly — Kremlin
During the president's visit to a command post of the Battlegroup West, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov informed the head of state that Ukrainian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk could not surrender due to the threat of being shot and attacked by Ukrainian drones
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Maduro enhances personal security amid rising US military activity — media
According to them, Maduro’s public appearances in recent weeks have been held on a reduced and unannounced schedule
Collapse of anti-Russian policy in Ukraine to mark inception of multipolar world — senator
Ukrainians are reportedly becoming increasingly demotivated and apathetic amid fatigue from the protracted conflict and ongoing corruption scandals
US congressmen intend to vote on sanctions against Russia, bypassing speaker
The bill is going to be put to a vote after the parliamentarians return from the Thanksgiving holiday
Putin says Kiev lacks objective information about situation on battlefield
Russian President noted that Ukraine and its European allies are mistaken if they think they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield
Ukrainian deputy confirms US threat to stop weapons supplies if Kiev rejects peace plan
An American delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll gave US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict to Vladimir Zelensky on November 20
Kiev makes changes to US plan to escape responsibility for corruption
"The draft had called for an audit of all international aid Ukraine had received" in a move to expose corruption
Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg
Defense Secretary John Healey said that London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops
Volga-Caspian Canal dredging continues
While the canal maintains the possibility for navigation of vessels with the draft of 4.5 meters, a vessel with such draft cannot navigate outside it
Russia’s defense chief holds talks with senior Chinese military official in Moscow
Andrey Belousov met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China General Zhang Youxia as part of a Chinese delegation’s visit to Moscow
Russia adheres to summit peace talks with US on Ukraine in Alaska — Kremlin
"The Russian side remains firm on the platform of the discussions that took place in Anchorage," Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the new 28-point US peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement
Polish low house calls on government to relocate Russian embassy
The resolution was passed by 439 votes, with no one against and only one abstaining
Moment for neo-Nazis standing trial to follow special military operation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about whether a trial for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal that began 80 years ago, is possible
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash at Dubai airshow
The pilot was unable to eject
Washington spends Americans' money on wars, foreign aid — US lawmaker
Criticizing the US political system, Taylor Greene noted that the US "debt grows higher" and that jobs for American citizens are often taken by illegal immigrants
G20 summit kicks off in South Africa
All G20 countries are participating in the summit except for the United States, which, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is boycotting the summit
Russian embassy calls on London not to create dangerous situations over Yantar vessel
"We urge the UK to refrain from taking steps that exacerbate the crisis in Europe," the embassy said
US issues license for operations with several Russian banks on Paks-2 nuclear plant
As follows from the document, financial transactions are allowed, in particular, to Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and central bank
Trump calls Rep. Taylor-Greene's decision to resign 'great news'
Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would leave office on January 5, 2026
Russia 'very creative' in opposing EU oil sanctions, Kallas says
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged "to put small things all the time on the table to tackle"
Rosaviatsiya not discussing resumption of air traffic with Japan, South Korea
Earlier, the Transport Ministry reported that it is exploring the possibility of resuming air traffic with South Korea and a number of other countries
NATO conducts drills in Mediterranean Sea in case of potential conflict with Russia — TV
The main purpose of the exercises is to practice defending "critical waterways"
Russian troops liberate 16 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in active operations
Ukrainian leadership driving country towards collapse — Russian military commander
Apty Alaudinov argued that Ukraine has rejected its history and embarked on the path of building a national-socialist system
Russia to be invited to G8, get sanctions lifted, if it adopts US plan — WSJ
Under the plan, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up
German government was aware of US peace plan for Ukraine since late October — media
After details of the plan leaked to the media, panic broke out in Berlin, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz making frantic calls to his European counterparts
G20 Summit kicks off in Johannesburg, South Africa
All G20 member countries are participating, except the United States, which is boycotting the summit
US believes Zelensky to accept Trump's plan due to corruption scandal — newspaper
The Ukrainians will have to accept the deal given the weakness of Vladimir Zelensky’s current position, a source from among high-ranking White House officials said
London avoids addressing painful topic of MiG-31 hijacking operation — Russian envoy
"This is a very serious, and far from the first, case of British intelligence agencies intervening on Ukraine’s side," Andrey Kelin said
Battles for DPR’s Konstantinovka already underway within city limits — Putin
The Russian president also requested updates on the situation in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area and, in particular, around Seversk
Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements
Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone
FSB stops railroad track blast in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar
It has been established that a Ukrainian national residing in the Krasnodar Region was recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer on social media and received orders to carry out a terrorist attack
Europe trying to buy time to develop new peace plan for Ukraine — news agency
European leaders will now outline a plan for further action during meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit
Pilot of Indian fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025 killed in accident — Indian Air Force
According to the statement, an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display
Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin
The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added
Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said
Russia close to complete phaseout of imported equipment for tight reserves
Section head at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Kirill Kotlyarov said there still remains a number of positions in chemicals
Ukrainian army in 2025 reached point of exhaustion — chief of General Staff
Andrey Gnatov also recognized the "extremely difficult circumstances" faced by Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk
Western media openly call to null Russia’s state sovereignty, says top security official
"One of the most important tasks is to work out measures aimed to protect the national security in the media sphere, including under conditions, when the Western countries had collectively unfolded a cynical media campaign to discredit our country, its history and traditions," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
Ukrainian cache with toxic substances discovered near Krasnoarmeysk — FSB
According to the FSB, the cache contained sealed tubes of chloropicrin, a banned chemical agent, as well as plastic explosives and gasoline-filled containers that, when detonated, produce phosgene, a lethal suffocating compound
US stipulates Ukraine's parliament must ratify latest peace deal — deputy
Alexey Goncharenko noted that parliamentary support was asked for
Zelensky actually rejects US peace plan — Ukrainian lawmaker
After a phone call with the UK, German, and French leaders, Vladimir Zelensky said in an address to the nation that he would offer an alternative to the American peace settlement plan
Ukraine attacks Samara, Kursk regions causing casualties, damage
Ukraine also attacked a substation in the city of Rylsk in the Kursk Region, leaving about 3,000 people without electricity, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported
Zelensky keeps touring Europe, begging for money for his own needs — Russian diplomat
At the same time, "Europe has no money left for Ukraine," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Vance calls idea that Western aid to enable Kiev to prevail in conflict 'fantasy'
US Vice President JD Vance stressed that "peace might be made by smart people living in the real world"
Russia giving Kiev another chance to end conflict, ball is in its court — Russian MP
The situation on the battlefield apparently is not at Ukraine’s advantage, noted Leonid Slutsky
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Work on US Golden Dome marred by delays and setbacks — Reuters
The shutdown suspended hiring personnel for the Golden Dome and distracted permanent employees from their contract signing duties
Trump says he has no intention to lift sanctions against Russian oil companies
The US president stressed that sanctions against Russian oil companies "go in very soon"
Russian MFA slams Kallas' arguments about 'good deal' with Ukraine as horrific
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also highlighted that Kaja Kallas "hypocritically accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate"
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
US initiative torpedoes EU plans to use Russian assets — newspaper
The American proposals may already affect the timetable of financial assistance to Kiev, since now discussion of this topic will be delayed, writes Handelsblatt
Zelensky says discussed peace plan with Vance, Driscoll for about one hour
According to Vladimir Zelensky, they agreed to continue working with the US and Europe, delegating the task to advisors
Romania plans to expand sanctions against Lukoil’s refinery — prime minister
Ilie Bolojan noted that the current mechanism involves monitoring the activities of Lukoil companies "to ensure that their businesses are independent"
Russia-US contacts on plan for Ukraine yet to be determined — Kremlin
The level of contacts between Moscow and Washington has yet to be determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Kiev lost its most battle-seasoned troops in Kupyansk — Russian forces
"It also sustained serious losses among the well-trained infantry," the source said
Rafale fighter jets not suited for combat operations in Ukraine — expert
Aviation expert Cyril de Lattre also noted that unlike the Swedish Gripen or Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets, the French fighter is not adapted for takeoff from roads or unprepared runways
Trump's peace plan aims to save Ukraine — Russian envoy
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that opponents of Donald Trump's plan "benefit from an endless war"
Lebanon ready for talks to ensure security of its borders — president
Jospeh Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese army "is capable of ensuring stability in the border areas and take control of the five strategic heights in the south of the country that are currently occupied by Israel"
Kiev doesn’t have objective info about battlefield situation or cannot assess it — Putin
As the Russian president underlined, if Kiev is reluctant to discuss US President Donald Trump’s proposal and rejects it, then Kupyansk developments will be inevitably repeated at other important sections of the frontline
Press review: EU seeks to join US on Ukraine plan as Russia boosts security in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 21st
Russian troops liberate Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that units of the Battlegroup West destroyed Ukrainian formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River
Kupyansk was largely under Russian control by early November — Putin
As the Russian leader recalled, Kiev was claiming that not more than 60 Russian troops were in the city, which would soon be unblocked by the Ukrainian army
Russia says Azeri embassy damaged by malfunction of Ukraine's air defense system
According to the ministry, Azerbaijan was informed anew that during the special military operation, the Russian army strikes legitimate military targets, including Ukrainian military facilities in Kiev and elsewhere
Trump's plan for Ukraine threatens to undermine expropriation of Russian assets — Politico
The United States’ new 28-point blueprint for a ceasefire includes an idea for using €140 billion of immobilized Russian state assets for American-led reconstruction efforts once a truce has been agreed
Trump says nuclear deal with Iran can be made
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Tehran is ready to make a deal on its nuclear program with the United States
Militants kidnap 227 people from school in Nigeria — news agency
Some of the kidnapped students managed to escape
Russian senator calls Vance's statement recognition previous US policy on Ukraine failed
Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict
Trump says Zelensky to either like US plan or continue fighting
The US leader told reporters at the White House when asked to comment on Kiev's position on the US plan
US plan for Ukraine includes security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5 — media
According to the report, "NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Finland, affirm that Ukraine's security is integral to European stability and commit to act in concert with the United States in responding to any qualifying violation"
US wants Russia, Ukraine to strike peace deal by end of 2025 — CNN
The sources said that the new agreement models itself after the deal between Israel and Hamas, and Qatar and Turkey may be involved in a behind-the-scenes diplomatic role
Money stolen by Zelensky's friends could support army brigade for year — security forces
"The activists blame corrupt officials who came to power as a result of the Maidan for the failures of the army in the war that began because of the Maidan, whose main goal was to fight corruption," Russian law enforcement agencies noted
US peace plan for Ukraine is the best it could hope for — Pentagon
EU representatives called the tone of the meeting "nauseating" and pointed to the US' use of Vladimir Zelensky's political weakness to push through a deal on Ukraine, the newspaper said
No one discussed 28-point settlement plan with Russia in detail — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow did not receive anything officially
Trump believes that Ukrainian conflict nearing settlement
Donald Trump also blamed former US President Joe Biden for starting the conflict
Russia reiterates call to release 11 Russians detained in Baku
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that during the conversation, the officials confirmed their mutual commitment to developing bilateral ties in line with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow in 2022
Ukrainian intelligence says prolonging conflict won’t improve Kiev's position — magazine
According to the magazine, Ukraine is facing several crises simultaneously, including the rapid advance of Russian troops, a shortage of infantry, and domestic political scandals
Zelensky says will offer alternative to US peace plan
Vladimir Zelensky said Kiev "will continue working with America and all the partners"
Trump reminds Kiev that it still has no 'cards' in conflict
Donald Trump opined that Vladimir Zelensky had to make a deal a year or two ago
Momentum finally on side of peace — US embassy in Ukraine
At the same time, according to the Obshchestvennoye.Novosti news portal, Julia Davis said that talks on resolving the conflict have proceeded at an impressive pace over the past 36 hours
Zelensky fails to admit loss of territories, prohibits retreat — Russia’s UN envoy
"This tactics of the Ukrainian leadership has nothing to do with the battlefield realities and is purely political," Vasily Nebenzya said
Medvedev jokingly calls on EU to donate more to corrupt Kiev officials
The main figures in the Ukrainian corruption scandal, which does not yet include Vladimir Zelensky and Andrey Yermak, have already been charged with money laundering
Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin
The Russian president requested details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out
US open to making changes to conflict settlement plan at Kiev’s request — WP
According to the newspaper's sources, the plan must be signed by US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, and only after that will it be presented to Russia
Group of US generals may visit Moscow next week — newspaper
They will come to discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine, the newspaper said
Lancet can disable even most advanced equipment — ZALA
The company revealed that Lancet operators have successfully destroyed over 260 American M777 towed howitzers, more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, and over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery pieces
Hungarian PM rejects European Commission chief’s proposal on Ukraine funding
Viktor Orban pointed out that the European Commission’s plan suggested three options for allocating 135 billion euros for Ukraine
Commander says quality of training for foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine declined
Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department Apty Alaudinov noted that most of the professionals have already been eliminated or retreated from the combat zone
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Ukraine, E3 nations working on counter-proposal to US peace plan — Reuters
According to the agency, other European countries will also give their input on the counter-proposal
US may deploy missiles capable of reaching Russia in 6-7 minutes — Belousov
The Russian defense minister emphasized that the US intended to operationalize the Dark Eagle missile system equipped with hypersonic missiles by the end of 2025
Merz discusses US plan for Ukraine with Trump over phone — Bild
It was a confidential and thorough phone conversation, said official representative of the German cabinet Stefan Kornelius
Russia awaits US peace plan, won't comment on 'conflicting' media reports — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Foreign Ministry received no information, plans or drafts
EU leaders promise support to Zelensky — von der Leyen
The European Commission President also confirmed that on Saturday, EU leaders will hold a special meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit
EU unable to 'defend Ukraine' without US assistance — former Italian prime minister
Enrico Letta remarked that "the tariff agreement, with such a humiliating image of Europe brought to its knees, was also not positive for European pride"
Trump believes Zelensky bluffs to get better deal on Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Donald Trump's fundamental view of the conflict has not changed since his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in February
Zelensky personally implicated in Ukraine’s corruption scandal — former SBU employee
"Earning money honestly in Ukraine is simply unrealistic," Vasily Prozorov said
