BRICS has many options to ensure secure payments — MFA

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. BRICS countries have a wide range of tools for ensuring secure payments and protecting assets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"There are many options," the deputy foreign minister said, highlighting the introduction of a unified payment platform among member countries as one of them.

"In 2024, in Kazan, we recorded important provisions in the final declaration. This is a set of topics, a range of issues requiring further work," Ryabkov added. "In Rio de Janeiro, leaders outlined further steps in this direction. We are promoting a new investment platform. This is what is needed, I think, in all BRICS countries and partner nations, which desire to find mechanisms that will allow attracting capital investments without fear that they will be hunted down. And such a solution exists," he noted.

The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans." "I hope that the coming term will show there is enough political will in all BRICS capitals to enable this," he added.