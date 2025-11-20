Traffic over international transport corridors to grow further in Russia — PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The cargo transportation over international transport corridors across Russia should grow in the next five years by one and a half times against 2021 figures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russian Transport Forum.

The task of increasing "the global competitiveness of Russian international routes" is the most difficult, the prime minister said. "Cargo transportation over them should grow in the next five years by one and a half times against the 2021 year level," he stressed.

The priority is given to the Azov-Black Sea and Eastern destinations and to the North-South international corridor, Mishustin indicated.