Annual inflation in Russia recorded at 7.12% in week ended November 17 — ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was recorded at 7.12% as of November 17, down from 7.37% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"Inflation was 0.11% for the week of November 11-17, 2025. Food prices increased by 0.21%, including 1.85% for fruits and vegetables, and 0.06% for food products excluding fruits and vegetables. In the non-food segment, price growth was 0.02%, while in the observed services sector, it fell to 0.03%. Annual inflation as of November 17 was recorded at 7.12%," the report said.