Generative AI technologies becoming subject of competition among leading countries - Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Generative AI technologies are becoming key, with leading countries competing for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It's clear that generative and artificial intelligence technologies are becoming key, strategic. Not only the largest companies, but even entire leading countries are competing for their own fundamental language models," he said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

Two years ago, such systems could perform fairly simple tasks, while today, intelligent assistants, the so-called AI agents, as well as unmanned vehicles and robots, are being created on the basis of generative artificial intelligence, Putin said. "Importantly, they don't operate according to rigidly defined algorithms, but they make increasingly autonomous decisions without human intervention. Those who already own and use such products gain significant advantages in efficiency and productivity," the president stressed.

According to various estimates, "the development of artificial intelligence is perhaps one of the largest technological projects in history," Putin said. At the same time, the main focus of investment is the expansion of high-computing capacity, as well as the generation of additional gigawatts of energy, which are crucial for the reliable operation of the entire growing digital infrastructure, for training the next, even more efficient generative and artificial intelligence systems, he noted.