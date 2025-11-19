Russia plans to transition to mass production of small nuclear power plants — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to move to mass production of small nuclear power plants (NPPs), President Vladimir Putin said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

"We have unique solutions that can be used to power data centers. We plan to transition to mass production, as I've already said, of small and land-based nuclear power plants, and we will also continue to build data centers based on the largest nuclear power plants," he said.

Russia is ready to offer such comprehensive products to its partners abroad, Putin added.