Russia to participate in AI summit in India next February — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia will definitely participate in the Indian-organized Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit scheduled for February next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are cooperating with our Indian friends and will continue to do so," he said at the AI Journey conference. "I know that India is planning to hold a summit on artificial intelligence in February next year. We would be delighted to participate. I am confident that the event proposed by our Indian friends will be held at the highest level," Putin added.