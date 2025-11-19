Russia must use its own technology for state, security functions — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia should rely exclusively on domestic technologies in a number of areas, including anything government-related and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the AI Journey conference.

"We should keep in mind that there are areas - such as state governance, security, and law enforcement - where we should rely solely on our own technologies," Putin said.

In his opinion, barriers that prevent the development and use of domestic technologies need to be removed. He also said that Russia should learn from the mistakes of countries where attempts to introduce strict requirements and limitations for AI technologies have obstructed the development of new products.