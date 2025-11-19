Putin delivering speech at international AI conference in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now speaking at the 10th AI Journey International Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

The event is taking place in Moscow from November 19 to 21 at Sberbank's headquarters on Kutuzovsky avenue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin visited an exhibition dedicated to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in solving everyday human problems. At the exhibition, he was greeted by Sberbank's first anthropomorphic robot, named Green, which was designed and assembled by the bank's engineers to become a universal assistant. The robot performed a recently learned dance for the President.

This is not the first time Putin has participated in an artificial intelligence conference. Last year, he also spoke at this forum and toured the development exhibition. At that time, the head of state was shown the smart ring and other Sberbank gadgets. In 2024, the forum was held ahead of the President's combined annual press conference and direct Q&A session. Putin was shown the results of GigaChat's artificial intelligence processing of questions received on the direct line.