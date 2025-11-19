{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin delivering speech at international AI conference in Moscow

The event is taking place in Moscow from November 19 to 21

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now speaking at the 10th AI Journey International Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

The event is taking place in Moscow from November 19 to 21 at Sberbank's headquarters on Kutuzovsky avenue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin visited an exhibition dedicated to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in solving everyday human problems. At the exhibition, he was greeted by Sberbank's first anthropomorphic robot, named Green, which was designed and assembled by the bank's engineers to become a universal assistant. The robot performed a recently learned dance for the President.

This is not the first time Putin has participated in an artificial intelligence conference. Last year, he also spoke at this forum and toured the development exhibition. At that time, the head of state was shown the smart ring and other Sberbank gadgets. In 2024, the forum was held ahead of the President's combined annual press conference and direct Q&A session. Putin was shown the results of GigaChat's artificial intelligence processing of questions received on the direct line.

Russia to build 38 nuclear reactors within next two decades — Putin
The Russian president spoke about the Urals, Siberia and the Far East in the first place
Russian forces repel Ukrainian pushes near Krasnoarmeysk — security official
Ukrainian troops lost at least 180 personnel from the 152nd and 155th brigades, the official said
EU’s ability to pressure China over Ukraine is limited — Kallas
Beijing could "cause damage" to the bloc’s countries in response to sanctions, EU foreign policy chief said
Relations with Poland deteriorate completely — Kremlin
This is perhaps a manifestation of this deterioration and the ambitions of the Polish authorities to reduce any opportunity to maintain consular or diplomatic relations to zero, Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian army relocating up to half of personnel from border area to Kupyansk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that these withdrawals occur most actively from positions where geographical conditions allow defense to be organized with minimal forces
Talks on conventional arms control possible after special operation — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov refrained from specifying, "even approximately," the geographical scope that a conventional arms control system might cover
Poland may become NATO’s springboard for action against Russia, expert believes
Andrey Marochko also highlighted the increasing military ambitions across several nations
Zelensky arrives in Turkey to 'reinvigorate negotiations'
Vladimir Zelensky is expected to meet with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff
Yermak’s dismissal could trigger domino effect in Zelensky’s command — media
According to the media outlet, once Zelensky’s head of office is dismissed, the Cabinet of Ministers is very likely to follow, since the majority of the ministers, including Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, are "Yermak’s extensions"
US Congress passes bill requiring release of Epstein case materials
It now proceeds to President Donald Trump for his signature
Russia will recover frozen assets in Europe, lawmaker says
Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot suggested that a €140 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine will not be repaid by Kiev
No US decision yet on Moscow’s New START proposals — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that US leader Donald Trump had called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend restrictions stipulated in the treaty a "good idea," along with denuclearization
US to keep searching for opportunities to negotiate on Ukraine — Whitaker
In his words, Russia is reluctant to engage in peace process, which is why the United States imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft
Trump urges against distraction from his victories if Epstein files are released
Earlier, the US Congress has passed a bill requiring the release of materials related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein
Kremlin dismisses Warsaw’s railway sabotage allegations as groundless
On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks in Masovian Voivodeship leading to a border crossing on the border with Ukraine
State of emergency declared in DPR after two thermal power plants damaged by Ukraine
Municipal heads were tasked with monitoring the situation around the clock and setting up commissions that will receive complaints from citizens
Sanctions have complicated life for Rostec but not weakened it — CEO
Sergey Chemezov stressed that equipment displayed at the Dubai Airshow confirms this
Ukrainian army sends women to assault units in Sumy Region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that this decision was the result of a forced transfer of personnel of the Ukrainian army between different sectors of the front
Russian Chess Federation pushes for disciplinary action against ECU vice president
In October, the Telegraph daily published an interview with Pein, in which he spoke about how important chess was in Russia and called for resorting to all measures to uphold sanctions against Russian chess players, even using political levers of pressure
No plans for communication between Russian officials, US army secretary — Kremlin
According to the media reports, Daniel Driscoll, scheduled to hold discussions with Ukrainian officials, was "planning to meet with Russian officials at a later date"
Yermak not planning to return to Ukraine yet — lawmaker
According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Andrey Yermak already has a meeting scheduled in Rome on Friday
Russian finance ministry to use similar measures if Russian assets confiscated
"A draft of such measures has already been prepared in case of unfriendly actions by Western countries," Anton Siluanov said
Russia to continue to assist Egypt in all stages of nuclear project — Putin
Rosatom is ready to share its unique technologies with Egypt and others, the president stressed
Directorates of unmanned systems troops created within Russian special op’s battlegroups
The unmanned systems’ units, formed this year, are providing practical assistance in reconnaissance and fire engagement
US refuses to discuss resumption of direct air service with Russia — ambassador Darchiev
"The State Department strongly refuses to discuss the return of six de facto confiscated items of diplomatic property, privately owned by the Russian Federation," the diplomat said
US developing new Ukraine settlement plan, holding consultations with Russia — Axios
According to the portal, the US leader’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions, Steve Witkoff, currently plays a key role in developing the plan
Turkish foreign minister may personally relay to Russia results of talks with Zelensky
According to Bloomberg’s sources, Vladimir Zelensky is planning to discuss the topics of prisoner exchanges and steps toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
Russia, Mongolia steadily developing cooperation — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that in the first eight months of the current year trade between Russia and Mongolia grew by 7.9%
Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US on its terms — official
According to Kamal Kharrazi, the degree of uranium enrichment, not enrichment itself, would be the focus of potential negotiations with the US
Ukrainian MP tells Zelensky to come back home, face corruption music
Amid a corruption scandal still raging in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky has been touring foreign countries
Polish special services could have organized railway provocation — expert
Vitaly Kiselyov said that most likely, it was a controlled explosion
Spain to give Ukraine 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems
Vladimir Zelensky noted that interceptor missiles are in great shortage in wintertime
Attempt on Russian security chief’s life prevented at Moscow cemetery
The attempted assassination was intended to occur when Sergey Shoigu visited his relatives’ grave at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery
Rostec’s exports have declined since 2022 but will soon begin to rise — CEO
This happened due to the fact that Rostec is forced to supply the main portion of its products first and foremost to the Russian army, Sergey Chemezov said
Verba MANPADS maintains leading positions worldwide
The Verba system is efficiently used not merely against fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft but also against drones
Mongolia ready to permit opening of Russian bank branch — prime minister
Gombojavyn Zandanshatar noted that this will help to resolve payment difficulties amid sanctions
Two Ukrainians suspected of carrying out sabotage acts on railroad in Poland — PM
Donald Tusk noted that both men had fled Poland through a checkpoint in Terespol on the Belarusian border
US Army Secretary plans to meet with Russian representatives — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Dan Driscoll's mission is to restart peace talks on Donald Trump’s behalf
Russia’s Tor system can easily intercept Storm Shadow missiles — crew commander
As a whole, there are no difficult targets for the Tor surface-to-air missile system, the crew commander with the call sign Orenburg noted
European experts warn governments about looming fiasco of ‘anti-Russia’ project — SVR
The Russian intelligence agency added that EU leaders prefer to turn a blind eye to what’s really going on in Ukraine
Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft
European MP from Luxembourg urges to resume dialogue with Russia
Fernand Kartheiser said there is no doubt that the Russian side is open to such a dialogue and would welcome it
Rostec to work on shortened version of MS-21 in future — CEO
According to the Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov, the development of a shorter version could take up to two years
Macron may send pilots to Ukraine under guise of private military company — expert
Cyrille de Lattre it may be a small group of three or four aircraft
US starts briefing allies on new plan for Ukraine — media
Axios notes that US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff "is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with" Kirill Dmitriev
Putin to unveil NPP via video link with Egyptian leader, meet with Togo’s prime minister
According to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s office, Russia and Egypt are expected to sign an agreement on nuclear fuel purchase
IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat on New START, arms control, ties with North Korea
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it would only be possible to talk about conventional arms control after Russia’s special military operation was over
Finnish president believes Europe to engage in direct talks with Russia — newspaper
Alexander Stubb pointed out that, for now, he is quite happy with the US’ leading role in the talks
Ukraine’s former deputy premier Chernyshov arrested as part of Mindich case
Earlier, charges were filed against Chernyshov, suspected of being a part of businessman Timur Mindich’s corruption scheme
Russia has no official information from US about some 'agreements' on Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the authors of such publications should not only be able to share information about their sources, but "literally, in principle, they are obliged to do so"
Payments in national currencies between Russia, SCO countries over 97% — Putin
As the Russian President noted, it is important that the share of national currencies is growing steadily in commercial operations between participants in the organization
Ukraine corruption scandal 'sends shivers' through Europe — expert
Ted Snider said that the corruption scandal reawakened anxieties about sending money to Ukraine
Kiev involved in another terrorist attack, this time targeting railway in Poland — Kremlin
On the morning of November 16, in Mazowieckie Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border, a train driver discovered damage to the tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Ukrainian troops tasked with shooting civilians in Krasnoarmeysk — prisoner of war
The Ukrainian command tasked servicemen with dressing in civilian clothes
Zelensky’s name appears in charges connected with Mindich case — document
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine also mentioned Vladimir Zelensky in connection with ousted Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko
Ukrainian parliament dismisses Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk
The decision was supported by 315 lawmakers
Putin meets with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar
The meeting comes ahead of Vladimir Putin's planned year-end visit to India
Kiev cannot buy Rafale fighter jets with frozen Russian assets or loans — French expert
Cyrille de Lattre noted that Paris had already tapped revenue from frozen Russian assets, calling it theft
NATO wants to greatly expedite transfer time of troops from Europe to Russian border — FT
According to NATO diplomats, the alliance plans to speed up the transfer time of about 200,000 troops, almost 1,500 tanks and more than 2,500 units of other armored vehicles from the United States, Canada and Great Britain through continental Europe
US State Department approves Patriot system maintenance, spare parts for Kiev
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency pointed out that the sale will strengthen Ukraine’s defense potential
54 countries vote against resolution on combating ne-Nazism
116 countries, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Serbia, and Syria, supported the document
Ukraine had ‘no role’ in preparations of US proposals on ending conflict — agency
Ukraine received "signals" about the US proposals, the official said, without providing any details
Tusk demands Zelensky provide information about Ukrainians involved in sabotage in Poland
According to the Polish PM, Vladimir Zelensky promised to instruct the Ukrainian agencies responsible for railway operation, as well as the intelligence services, to closely cooperate with the Polish side
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russia ready to supply India with any necessary military equipment — Rostec CEO
Moscow and New Delhi have always been and remain strategic partners, Sergey Chemezov said
Canada, Sweden use anti-Russian rhetoric "out of helplessness" — Russian envoy to Ottawa
Oleg Stepanov pointed out that such confrontation only undermines their security and well-being
Ukrainian soldiers evict people in Krasnoarmeysk, hunker down in homes — refugee
According to the man, residents of Krasnoarmeysk’s single-family residential neighborhoods had to flee in groups
US imposes sanctions on five Russian citizens under pretext of combating cybercrime
Restrictive measures were jointly imposed by the US, UK, and Australia, the press service of the financial department said
First time ever all 8 nuclear icebreakers to serve Northern Sea Route at a time
The nuclear icebreaking fleet is both unique and highly efficient, Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said
Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll
60% of respondents disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance
Kiev regime 'goes off the rails' — Kremlin on corruption scandal
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the ongoing "internal upheavals" in Ukraine
US deports 50 people back to Ukraine
Representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko said that the border guards processed them "for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules defined by law"
French aviation expert questions feasibility of sending 100 Rafale jets to Ukraine
Cyrille de Lattre said Dassault Aviation can produce 2-2.5 planes per month, working ten months a year
Beijing slams MI5 allegations about activities of Chinese agents as gross slander
The Commons Speaker has also written to MPs about this
Trumps says ‘a little surprised’ that conflict in Ukraine still continues
Russia has repeatedly said that it is ready to continue talks with Ukraine
Putin meets with SCO heads of government in Kremlin
The Russian president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several guests later
Russia to cancel visas for Chinese tourists soon to mirror Beijing’s move — Putin
The visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China came into force on September 15
Ukraine has no future in NATO or Euro-Atlantic dimension — Russian envoy to Ottawa
Oleg Stepanov also stated that Kiev uses war "as a tool for greedy corrupt enrichment" at Western taxpayers’ expense
Russia to retaliate by reducing Poland's diplomatic presence — MFA
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski previously announced the decision to close the last remaining Russian Consulate-General in Poland, located in Gdansk
Ukraine corruption scandal not domestic affair, as money didn't come from home — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, the lion’s share of the money has also been embezzled in Ukraine
Rostec retains idea of partial localization of MS-21 in UAE despite lack of current plans
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed that the priority is to supply Russian airlines with Russian aircraft
For real change in Ukraine, Zelensky needs to go, not Yermak — deputy
According to Artyom Dmitruk, Yermak's dismissal would only give the outward appearance of real change
Press review: Zelensky floats peace talks amid scandal as EU delays Ukraine membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 19th
Greece weakens its national defense by providing weapons to Ukraine — party
The Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship said that Vladimir Zelensky's "highly publicized visit" to Athens "did not bring Greece any significant results"
Lancet-E munition has widest combat use in the world — Rosoboronexport CEO
Alexander Mikheyev also highlighted the Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile system
Mindich managed corruption but was not main beneficiary — NABU detective
Ruslan Magamedrasulov, involved in documenting the activities of Timur Mindich and his main financier, Alexander Zuckerman, emphasized that "there are other beneficiaries, without whose political will these processes could not have been implemented"
Press review: France to send 100 Rafale jets to Kiev as US threatens Russia with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 18th
Russia thwarts all Ukrainian attempts to break encirclement east of Kupyansk — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that heavy fighting continued near Kucherovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, and Kurilovka over the past day
Framework for ending Ukraine conflict may be agreed this week — media
According to the report, the new plan "has seemingly had no direct input from Ukraine, nor from America’s allies in Europe"
Yermak flying to London to meet with Zaluzhny — media outlet
Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested Andrey Yermak might offer Valeriy Zaluzhny the position of head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office or that of Prime Minister
Kremlin advises Poles not to play with fire by covering for Ukrainian saboteurs
Dmitry Peskov commented on the railway sabotage in Poland, in which Ukrainian citizens have been implicated
Latest US sanctions not affecting Russian oil production — Novak
The production volume in total is higher than in previous months, the deputy prime minister said
Some 65 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian regions, Azov, Black Seas
Sixteen of them were destroyed over the waters of the Black Sea
Russian weapons show high effectiveness on battlefield — missile forces chief
Defense manufacturers continue delivering highly mobile wheeled artillery weapons to Russian troops
Zelensky may lose his post amid corruption scandal — WSJ
According to its information, the corruption charges angered Ukrainians to the point where Zelensky’s reputation is at risk
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian forces struck energy and railway infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and a military train with armor over the past 24 hours
IN BRIEF: What is known about night-and morning-time explosions in Ukraine
Emergency blackouts were reported in several regions
Lvov running out of cemetery space to bury Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine does not disclose the death toll in the army, but deputies and the military regularly complain about the shortage of personnel
BRICS may put forward security initiatives during Indian chairmanship — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, BRICS "will continue to focus on hard security in the broad sense of this term"
Pentagon in strategic quagmire after deploying warship in Caribbean — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the operation cannot be halted without taking some kind of combat action
