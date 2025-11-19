Prices of precious metals futures up 1-3%

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have increased by 1-3%, according to trade data.

As of 2:22 p.m. Moscow time (11:22 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for December 2025 delivery on NYMEX was up by 1.85% at $1,450 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery was up by 1.89% at $1,584.6 per troy ounce. Meanwhile the price of gold for delivery in December 2025 on the Comex exchange amounted to $4,116.1 per troy ounce (+1.22%), while the price of silver futures was up by 3.09% at $52.08 per troy ounce.

As of 2:39 p.m. Moscow time (11:39 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was up by 1.17% at $4,113.9 per troy ounce, while the silver price equaled $51.96 per troy ounce (+2.85%). Meanwhile the price of palladium futures was up by 1.29% at $1,442 per troy ounce (+1.29%), and the price of platinum futures was up by 1.66% at $1,581 per troy ounce.