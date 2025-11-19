Russia-Egypt cooperation steadily developing — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Egypt are developing steadily and systematically, as trade grows concurrently, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the ceremonial installation of the reactor vessel for the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, in which he took part remotely together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"The bilateral partnership continues to develop steadily. Trade is growing rapidly, increasing by slightly more than a third last year. Industrial cooperation is deepening, and work is underway to establish a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal region," the Russian leader said.

He also noted the importance of the consistent development of Russian-Egyptian ties based on the strategic pact between the two nations, in the spirit of equality, respect, and consideration of each other's interests. This is in line with the best traditions of interstate relations, which "go back decades," the Russian leader stressed.

"Let me remind you that in the second half of the last century, Soviet specialists played a very active role in developing the Egyptian economy. They helped create major industrial, energy, and infrastructure projects throughout the country. Many of these jointly built projects, such as the Aswan Dam, the Helwan Metallurgical Complex, and the Hamad Aluminum Plant, have become true symbols of our friendship. They have brought, and continue to bring, real benefits to the Egyptian people," Putin said.