El Dabaa plant construction on track, Rosatom says

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The El Dabaa nuclear power plant is being built in accordance with the schedule, CEO of Rosatom corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The work on construction of all four power generating units [of the El Dabaa NPP] are in full swing in accordance with the schedule," Likhachev said at the ceremony of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP to the design position.

To date, 222 facilities are under construction. These are almost all critical facilities of the power plant Likhachev noted.

The El Dabaa NPP is the first nuclear power plant being built in Egypt.