25,000 people engaged in El Dabaa nuclear plant construction

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Twenty-five thousand people are engaged in construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, including seventeen thousand citizens of Egypt, CEO of Rosatom corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"In total, more than 25,000 people are engaged on the site. The majority of them, over 17,000, are Egyptian nationals. Training of specialists for work at the El Dabaa NPP continues. More than 1,700 people trained by the Technical Academy of Rosatom will work there after its commissioning," Likhachev said at the ceremony of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP to the design position.

"There is no doubt that construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt will not be possible without comprehensive fundamental support of leaders of our countries," the chief executive added.