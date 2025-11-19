Vodka, brandy sales falling in Russia in 10M 2024

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Retail sales of vodka dropped by 3.7% annually to 60.22 mln decaliters in January - October 2025, according to data released by the Federal Service for Control over Alcohol and Tobacco Markets (Rosalkogoltabakkontrol).

Cognac and brandy sales plunged by 9.1% to 10.3 mln decaliters.

Overall, sales of alcoholic beverages within ten months of this year (net of beer, beer-based beverages, cider, perry and mead) contracted by 10.3% year on year to 165.24 mln decaliters in the reporting period.

Grape wines sales lost 1.4% to 46.23 mln decaliters. Sparkling wine sales tumbled 2.7% to 15.9 mln decaliters.